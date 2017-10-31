New York mayor: Truck attack in Manhattan being investigated as terrorism

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK - Investigators say up to eight people are dead and many others are injured after a driver of truck drove down a bike path in Lower Manhattan.

According to WPIX, a Home Depot truck hit several people shortly after 3 p.m. in Lower Manhattan while driving down a bike lane.

The driver exited the vehicle displaying imitation firearms and was shot by police, according to the NYPD. The individual is in police custody and is being taken to the hospital for treatment, sources at the NYPD said, adding that police are considering terrorism as part of the investigation.

There were several fatalities and numerous people injured, NYPD said in a tweet. Two senior law enforcement sources added that it appears to be deliberate act.

Multiple law enforcement sources say the New York incident is being investigated as terrorism. Separately, four law enforcement sources said witnesses reported the 29-year-old suspect was yelling Allahu Akbar.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said that this was "an act of terror and a particularly cowardly act of terror."

On behalf of all New Yorkers, I extend my deepest condolences to the victims and their families. #Manhattan — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 31, 2017

One law enforcement source said the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force is taking over the lead of the investigation.

News footage showed crowds of spectators -- some capturing the scene with cellphone cameras -- gathered behind police lines.

"What I saw was that the driver -- he didn't look like he was bleeding," said Ramon Cruz, a witness. "He was dragging his foot. He looks frustrated, panicked, confused. People are running past me, saying, 'He's got a gun. He's got a gun." I didn't see any gun."

"It was a white pickup truck. He looked pretty bad without bleeding or anything like that. I didn't see him hit anybody. All I heard was the impact of a crash," he added.

Officials say President Trump has been briefed on the incident.

In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person. Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE U.S.A.! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017