“Very fearful,” Businesses across Oklahoma prepare for new liquor laws

EDMOND, Okla - There are new liquor laws brewing in Oklahoma, and in less than a year -- consumers will have many options for beer and wine.

It could be a game changer for liquor, grocery and convenience stores.

Liquor store owner Kenny Baldridge never imagined Oklahoma voters would approve sweeping changes to the state's antiquated liquor laws.

But the virtual monopoly that liquor stores had on selling wine and strong beer disappears in a year.

"Oh, absolutely, very fearful. How come? Just worried about losing a lot of business," Baldridge said.

Next Oct. 1, grocery, pharmacy and convenience stores will be allowed to sell wine and beer.

"We are essentially doubling our pool overnight . It sounds wild," said Steven Barker, an ABLE Commission attorney.

The ABLE Commission and thousands of businesses must adapt to a new competitive landscape.

"We are buying refrigeration, open more hours so I'll need to hire more people," Baldridge said.

The countdown is on to a new era of liquor guidelines. Will it be a boon or a bust?

