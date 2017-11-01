Best vehicles 4 Seniors

Big warm up comes in Wednesday, Thursday

Posted 4:30 pm, November 1, 2017

OKLAHOMA CITY – There are more than 40 million licensed drivers who are 65 and older.

Finding a vehicle that is friendly to an older driver can be hard.

Savvy Senior Editor Jim Miller stopped by with research and to answers questions on what vehicles would be a great fit for seniors.

What are the restrictions that can come with age that affect driving?

  • Diminished vision
  • Cognitive decline
  • Limited upper body range of motion
  • Decreased leg strength
  • Arthritic hands
  • Short stature or overweight

2. What do consumer reports look for in a vehicle?

  • Easy front seat access
  • Good visibility
  • Simplified controls
  • Bright headlights

3. Some vehicles have an extra set of eyes, and even a foot to hit the brakes. What are some extra safety features that are also a bonus?

  • Back-up camera
  • Automatic emergency braking
  • Forward collision warning
  • Blind spot warning

Top 10 vehicles suggested for older drivers:

  • Subaru Forester
  • Subaru Outback
  • Kia Soul
  • Subaru Legacy
  • Kia Sportage
  • Toyota Highlander
  • Toyota Prius v
  • Toyota RAV4
  • Honda Odyssey
  • Nissan Rogue

For a full list, click here.