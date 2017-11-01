Best vehicles 4 Seniors

OKLAHOMA CITY – There are more than 40 million licensed drivers who are 65 and older.

Finding a vehicle that is friendly to an older driver can be hard.

Savvy Senior Editor Jim Miller stopped by with research and to answers questions on what vehicles would be a great fit for seniors.

What are the restrictions that can come with age that affect driving?

Diminished vision

Cognitive decline

Limited upper body range of motion

Decreased leg strength

Arthritic hands

Short stature or overweight

2. What do consumer reports look for in a vehicle?

Easy front seat access

Good visibility

Simplified controls

Bright headlights

3. Some vehicles have an extra set of eyes, and even a foot to hit the brakes. What are some extra safety features that are also a bonus?

Back-up camera

Automatic emergency braking

Forward collision warning

Blind spot warning

Top 10 vehicles suggested for older drivers:

Subaru Forester

Subaru Outback

Kia Soul

Subaru Legacy

Kia Sportage

Toyota Highlander

Toyota Prius v

Toyota RAV4

Honda Odyssey

Nissan Rogue

For a full list, click here.