Best vehicles 4 Seniors

OKLAHOMA CITY – There are more than 40 million licensed drivers who are 65 and older.
Finding a vehicle that is friendly to an older driver can be hard.
Savvy Senior Editor Jim Miller stopped by with research and to answers questions on what vehicles would be a great fit for seniors.
What are the restrictions that can come with age that affect driving?
- Diminished vision
- Cognitive decline
- Limited upper body range of motion
- Decreased leg strength
- Arthritic hands
- Short stature or overweight
2. What do consumer reports look for in a vehicle?
- Easy front seat access
- Good visibility
- Simplified controls
- Bright headlights
3. Some vehicles have an extra set of eyes, and even a foot to hit the brakes. What are some extra safety features that are also a bonus?
- Back-up camera
- Automatic emergency braking
- Forward collision warning
- Blind spot warning
Top 10 vehicles suggested for older drivers:
- Subaru Forester
- Subaru Outback
- Kia Soul
- Subaru Legacy
- Kia Sportage
- Toyota Highlander
- Toyota Prius v
- Toyota RAV4
- Honda Odyssey
- Nissan Rogue
For a full list, click here.
35.467560 -97.516428