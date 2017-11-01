× Certified nurse aid accused of financially exploiting elderly woman she was taking care of

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. – A certified nurse aid is accused of financially exploiting an elderly woman she was supposed to be taking care of.

An investigation by Attorney General Mike Hunter’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit discovered Tracy Borman, 41, of Mannford, allegedly used an elderly resident’s debit card to withdraw cash from a bank account and make other unauthorized purchased, while she was working at North County Nursing and Rehabilitation, a nursing home and senior living center, located in Collinsville.

According to court records, Borman made purchases from retail stores, gas stations, payments to utility companies and ATM withdraws, between Nov. 2016 and Feb. 2017.

She is charged with four counts of financial exploitation by a caretaker and one count of engaging in a pattern of criminal offenses.