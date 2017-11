Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma State's men's basketball team held media day on Wednesday in Stillwater.

The Cowboys will play their lone exhibition game on Friday night against Arkansas-Monticello, and new head coach Mike Boynton is hoping that night to see his team has improved from earlier in the week.

He's hoping that kind of improvement will continue throughout the season, with defense and teamwork at the heart of what he expects from his players.