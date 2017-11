OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Early Wednesday morning, officers saw flames coming through a forest of trees near 36th and Martin Luther King.

Crews investigated and found a fully-involved house fire.

The 3,000 square foot house was set back in a wooded area.

When fire crews arrived, the home was about seven percent engulfed in the blaze.

Crews had to run a long hose over a bridge in the area to get to the home.

Fire crews believe the strong, high winds contributed to the flames.

No one was injured.