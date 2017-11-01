× Disney confirms full cast of ‘Lion King’ remake, with Beyonce as Nala

LOS ANGELES – Walt Disney Studios released the full cast for the remake of “The Lion King,” confirming Wednesday that Beyonce Knowles-Carter will voice lioness Nala.

The star-studded list of voice actors in the live-action movie includes James Earl Jones in the same role he had in the 1994 animated classic, Mufasa. Donald Glover will play Simba, Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner will be Pumbaa and Timon, Keegan Michael-Key appears as Kamari and John Oliver will play Zazu.

The infamous Scar will be played by Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Jon Favreau’s “Lion King,” which is slated for the summer of 2019, is the latest in a series of live-action remakes by Disney, including “Beauty and the Beast,” “Maleficent” and “The Jungle Book.”