Man found dead in driveway in S.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was found dead in a driveway in southwest Oklahoma City Wednesday.

Around 2 a.m., police were called to reports of a stabbing near S.W. 44th and Agnew.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead in the driveway.

Police said they have not found the murder weapon.

The suspect remains on the loose. No suspect description is available at this time.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

If you have any information that could investigators, please call police.