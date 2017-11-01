Mid-Del Schools to get big improvements

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. - More books, more buildings and more storm shelters are all on the way for the Mid-Del school system.

Earlier this month, voters approved a $130.6 million bond that didn’t raise taxes but will funnel more dollars into the Mid-Del elementary and middle schools.

"Everything from band equipment to softball bats and people are looking forward to having more modern classrooms around the district. They know it’s a process of ongoing modernization that we are trying to do," said Superintendent Dr. Rick Cobb.

$80 million will go to construction projects.

Each football stadium in the district will get a face lift, as well as all three performing arts centers, and many of the temporary buildings at three of the five middle schools in the districts will be replaced with permanent classrooms.

Five new storm shelters will be added to elementary and middle schools bringing the total to 10 in the district.

"Our teachers are very excited about it knowing that they are going to get technology that is updated and textbooks that are updated, our kids are excited b/c they are going to be coming into new buildings new classrooms new structures. We are all pretty excited around here," said Cindy Anderson, principal at Carl Albert Middle School.