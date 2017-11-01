× Norman police investigate fatal collision after vehicle strikes pedestrian

NORMAN, Okla. – Norman police are investigating a collision after a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle has died.

Police responded to the incident near 24th Avenue SW and Wilcox Drive around 6:54 a.m Wednesday.

Officials say a preliminary investigation indicated that a 2014 Ford Explorer was traveling southbound on 24th Avenue SW approaching Wilcox Drive, when it struck a pedestrian traveling westbound across 24th Avenue SW.

Police say the pedestrian was not crossing the roadway at a crosswalk or intersection at the time of collision.

Witnesses told police the pedestrian was nearly struck by another vehicle traveling northbound on 24th Avenue SW before being struck by the Ford Explorer.

Authorities have identified the pedestrian as 28-year-old Tony Hewitt, Jr. of Norman.

Hewitt was unconscious when officers arrived at the scene. He was transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the Ford Explorer was not injured in the collision, and police say there were “no indications of impairment.”

They also say nearby construction zones were not a factor in the collision.

The collision remains under investigation.