Oklahoma man accused of taking up-skirt videos of co-worker without her knowledge

CLAREMORE, Okla. – An Oklahoma man is facing felony charges after he allegedly took up-skirt videos of a co-worker without her knowledge.

According to court documents obtained by The Ada News, earlier this month, a business IT director for ParFab was conducting computer maintenance on Trevor Thompson’s company computer by remote access when he located pornographic material on the computer.

The IT director notified administration and Thompson resigned.

When Thompson, 43, was clearing his office and gathering his belongings, an employee who was monitoring him saw Thompson deleting files off his work computer, saying the files were personal.

The employee let the IT director know what Thompson was doing, so he went to check to make sure the files were not work-related.

The affidavit states that the IT director located the deleted files, one of which was labeled “Co-worker.”

“He reviewed this file and observed an inappropriate video that [Thompson]had taken up a female co-worker’s skirt,” according to the affidavit. “He located another file labeled ‘office co-worker back again’ in which he observed another inappropriate video that Thompson had taken up a female co-worker’s skirt.”

According to the Ada News, the IT director reportedly found a total of 76 gigabytes worth of “clandestine videos up multiple womens’ skirts.”

Law enforcement officials say the woman in the videos had no knowledge Thompson had recorded her.

“Deputy Jerry Smittle responded to ParFab to gather a report and an external hard drive that contained the videos along with numerous other up-skirt videos that were located on Thompson’s computer. Deputy Smittle reviewed these files and observed numerous other video files of dressing rooms, malls, and public access areas where women are being filmed up their skirts and changing clothes and appearing to be a clandestine manner,” according to the affidavit.

Thompson was already facing charges for allegedly following and videotaping a woman in the parking lot of a mall earlier this year.

He is now facing four possible criminal charges: two counts of peeping tom by use of electronic device, pattern of criminal offenses and violation of computer crimes act.