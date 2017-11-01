× Oklahoma senate lawmakers expected to discuss a bill tapping into state cash reserves

OKLAHOMA CITY — Senate lawmakers are expected to meet Wednesday afternoon discussing a bill tapping into state cash reserves.

On Monday, the Oklahoma House passed legislation which intended to cover some of the money needed to fill a $215 million budget hold. If ultimately passed, the series of bills would send more than $106 million to three state agencies heaviest impacted if a solution is not found.

$23.3 million from the Constitutional Reserve Fund (Rainy Day Fund) will go toward the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS)

An additional $24.9 million of carryover funds would also go to ODMHSAS

$29.4 million of carryover funds would go toward the Oklahoma Health Care Authority

$29 million of carryover funds would go toward the Oklahoma Department of Human Services

The full Senate is set meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday with budget meetings set throughout the day.