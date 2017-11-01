× Oklahoma woman claims state rep blocked her after she messaged him with concerns about mental health funding

OKLAHOMA CITY — A mental health advocate claims she was blocked by her state representative when she messaged him with concerns about funding for mental health.

Emily Sanders credits a state facility with saving her life after a suicide attempt in 2015.

Now, through outpatient care, she has the medication she needs and is doing well.

However, in lieu of the budget shortfall, she’s worried the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services will lose funding.

The department announced it will cut all state funding for outpatient services if lawmakers don’t act to replace the $75 million in lost revenue.

So Sanders reached out to her state representative, Kevin Wallace, on email and Facebook.

She said he eventually blocked her and never got back to her.

