Oklahoma woman, nephew left with nothing after fire destroys home

ATOKA, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman and her nephew are grieving the loss of all of their belongings after a house fire destroyed everything.

67-year-old Melody Bensley built her home in Atoka more than 40 years ago.

“Who knows if they would have made it out, it’s just overwhelming,” said Angie Bensley, Melody’s daughter-in-law.

Melody and her 13-year-old adopted nephew did not know the house was on fire until two strangers who were driving by noticed the flames.

“Some people driving down the road stopped and beat on the back door, and told them the house was on fire,” Angie Bensley said.

Melody and her nephew made it out safely, but KXII reports Melody was rushed to a hospital hours later due to heart problems and stress from the fire.

Officials say the fire started in the utility room where a dryer was running.

The fire, that has been ruled as accidental, destroyed their home, car and belongings.

“She goes above and beyond for everyone in this community, right now the main thing is her health and making sure she’s okay,” Angie Bensley said.

KXII reports that if you want to help the family, “donations can be taken to the drop box at the east door of First Baptist Church in Atoka, FirstBank in Atoka or Kayla Moore or Angela Sherrill at Atoka Elementary School.”