Study: Top 10 colleges and universities in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA – Personal-finance website WalletHub has released their study for the best college and university rankings for 2018.
They hope the list will help college-bound seniors choose the best schools within their states.
Here are the top college and universities in Oklahoma, according to WalletHub:
- University of Tulsa
- University of Oklahoma
- University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma
- Oklahoma Christian University
- Oklahoma Baptist University
- Oklahoma State University
- Oklahoma City University
- East Central University
- Oral Roberts University
- Southwestern Christian University
The top five universities nationwide are:
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- Princeton University
- Harvard University
- Stanford University
- California Institute of Technology
Click here to learn more about their college and university rankings.