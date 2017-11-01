× Study: Top 10 colleges and universities in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA – Personal-finance website WalletHub has released their study for the best college and university rankings for 2018.

They hope the list will help college-bound seniors choose the best schools within their states.

Here are the top college and universities in Oklahoma, according to WalletHub:

University of Tulsa University of Oklahoma University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma Oklahoma Christian University Oklahoma Baptist University Oklahoma State University Oklahoma City University East Central University Oral Roberts University Southwestern Christian University

The top five universities nationwide are:

Massachusetts Institute of Technology Princeton University Harvard University Stanford University California Institute of Technology

