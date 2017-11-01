Ada teen sets fire to house with his mother inside; two officers injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADA, Okla. – An Ada teenager is behind bars on accusations he set fire to his house with his mother inside.

According to court documents, the teen set fire to a curtain in his bedroom Sunday morning and then left the house without telling his mother.

A neighbor down the street first noticed the smoke.

“The lady across the street said, 'I’m on the phone with the fire department' and I asked her if there was anybody in the house. She said yeah, so I just shouldered in the door,” said David Mackey.

Mackey said he crawled on his hands and knees to the first bedroom he could find.

“So I took off my shirt, wrapped it around my face and crawled through the house, found a lady asleep in a back bedroom,” said Mackey.

First Mackey, and then two Ada police officers who were first on scene, went back into the house trying to find the teenager.

His mother thought he was still inside.

Officer Taylor Lowe and another Ada police officer both had to be treated for smoke inhalation. The second officer ended up being transported to the hospital.

“Yeah, we were coughing pretty good afterwards,” said Officer Lowe.

Firefighters say the fire was intentionally set.

The mother told them she and her son had fought that morning.

“They had had an argument early that morning. The son got irritated, he had thrown some stuff around,” said Ada fire chief, Rob Johnson.

Court documents say the 17-year-old told police “I torched it.”

Mackey was just glad no one was seriously injured or killed.

“It was almost too much to handle, really, until they told me that there was nobody in there,” said Mackey.

The teen is being held in the Pontotoc County jail on $200,000 bond on charges of arson and endangering life and emergency service personnel.