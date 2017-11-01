Two police officers suffered smoke inhalation trying to save Oklahoma teen who allegedly started house fire

ADA, Okla. – Two police officer suffered smoke inhalation while trying to save a 17-year-old Oklahoma boy from a house fire that he allegedly started.

Tuesday, a home in the 600 block of W. 8th St. caught fire in Ada.

When police officers arrived on scene, a woman who resided at the home told police that her 17-year-old son was still inside the home.

The officers rushed into the home to save the boy, but could not find him.

They came out of the home coughing and choking.

The officers were treated for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and searched for the teen.

However, no one was located.

The homeowner told police that before the fire, her son was angry at her and they had been arguing, the Ada News reports.

She told police that after the argument, she went to her bedroom, put on headphones and began sewing.

She was alerted to the fire by a neighbor who rushed in to save her after he saw smoke coming from the home.

She was unaware her son had left the home.

When police located the boy, he allegedly admitted to setting the fire.

He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree arson and endangering lives.