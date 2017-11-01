Utah college student asks English professor for help in asking out girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - A Salt Lake Community College student used material from his English class in order to score a date and go viral on Twitter at the same time, according to KSTU.

“Yooo I have about 0 skills when it comes to texting girls so I legit asked my English professor to help,” he tweeted.

Using a concept called the rhetorical triangle - Jacob Moreno identified himself as the speaker, Hannah as the audience and a date as the purpose. At Moreno and his professor’s disposal, three concepts they discussed in class.

“Ethos is is how you establish credibility. Pathos is an appeal to emotion. Logos is an appeal to logic,” Moreno said.

It worked - Hannah said yes. And, while the pair enjoyed a sunset date in Utah’s mountains, their story was going viral. As of Monday night, Moreno’s tweet had been liked nearly 400,000 times and retweeted nearly 100,000 times.

yooo i have about 0 skills when it comes to texting girls so i legit asked my english professor to help me draft a text to a girl and we strAIGHT ETHOS, LOGOS, PATHOSED MY WAY INTO A DATE 😭😂🤑 pic.twitter.com/oHwIDGEheA — jake (@squidslippers) October 25, 2017

It was a viral hit that had escaped Hannah’s attention.

“I told her about the tweet when we were on the date together. She had no idea, until then,” Moreno said.

Moreno and Hannah went up into the mountains to watch the sunset. While they hiked, thousands on twitter added comments about his unusual way of asking her out. But, on Moreno’s mind was whether or not he was getting a second date.

“I don’t know, that’s the thing. I know everyone is rooting for me but she is, I mean she is a very pretty girl, you know, she is,” Moreno said.

JUST GOT BACK FROM MY DATE LOOK HOW CUTE HANNAH IS I STILL CAN'T BELIEVE SHE SAID YES 😭😊 WE FINGER PAINTED THE SUNSET TOGETHER IT WAS SO AMAZING AND THE PAINTING WAS GOOD BUT THE REAL MASTERPIECE WAS NEXT TO ME THE WHOLE TIME 😍💖 ALSO WINSTON IS CHILL AF pic.twitter.com/3sr39jQCpo — jake (@squidslippers) October 28, 2017

Either way, he has scored a viral hit for taking some classroom knowledge and applying it to a real world challenge - finding the right words to talk to a girl.