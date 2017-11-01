What you need to know about 15 new laws that take effect in Oklahoma on November 1st

OKLAHOMA CITY – While many Oklahomans are already aware of the left lane law that takes effect on November 1st, there are many other laws that also go into effect today.

Here is a brief summary of 15 of the laws that go into effect November 1st, from NewsOK.

House Bill 2312 — Says left lane of multi-lane highways may only be used for passing, with a few narrow exceptions.

House Bill 1540 — Allows wineries to sell their products for consumption both on- and off-premises. Part of the bill became effective Wednesday and other provisions are scheduled to take effect Oct. 1, 2018.

Senate Bill 35 — Allows active military personnel and members of the Reserve or National Guard who are 21 and older to carry concealed or unconcealed handguns without a handgun permit.

House Bill 1470 — Changes the statute of limitations for victims of child abuse victims to the 45th birthday of the alleged victim.

House Bill 1427 — Creates an out-of-state tax collection enforcement division to pursue collection of Oklahoma taxes owed by people and corporations located outside of Oklahoma.

Senate Bill 191 — Amends Open Records Act to restrict delays in providing access to records solely to the time required to prepare the requested documents, while avoiding excessive disruptions of the public body’s essential functions. Prohibits delaying response due to other pending requests that will take much longer to fill.

Senate Bill 765 — Prohibits use of tanning facilities by minors.

House Bill 1466 — Allows victims of domestic abuse to get their wireless telephone numbers transferred and billed to themselves, without divulging their addresses to the account holder.

House Bill 1324 — Doubles to $500 the maximum fee courts can impose for a pre-sentence investigation upon a felony conviction.

Senate Bill 433 — Raises aircraft registration fees by 50 percent.

Senate Bill 286 — Repeals an old law that made it a felony to seduce a virgin with promises of marriage.

Senate Bill 227 — Allows military service members to terminate a number of contracts without penalty when called up for active duty.

Senate Bill 34 — Eliminates lack of knowledge of a victim’s age from being a legal defense to human trafficking of a minor.

Senate Bill 425 — Empowers higher education institutions to pursue financial penalties against coaches, sports agents or others who cause financial loss by violating rules of a governing authority.

House Bill 1428 — Exempts military personnel and members of the Reserves or National Guard and veterans of those organizations from having to be 21 to receive a handgun permit. Such individuals can obtain a permit if they are 18 or older.

