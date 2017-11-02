4-year-old girl donates piggy bank money to officer battling cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONGMONT, Col. - A 4-year-old girl who already made national news is making headlines again.

Earlier this year, Sidney Fahrenbruch and her family were at a community event when she asked Officer David Bonday for help.

“She met officer Bonday and asked him if he would come search for monsters in our house,” Sidney’s mom, Megan Fahrenbruch, said.

Although Bonday had never been on a monster hunt before, he agreed to assist in the investigation.

"She just checked under the couch, but he wanted to make sure there weren’t any under the couch cushions,” Megan Fahrenbruch said. “And then they ended up going in the front yard to make sure there was no monster activity in the front yard.”

Wednesday, Sidney was at the Longmont Police Department with a different purpose.

Police say Sidney brought "the contents of her piggy bank for Officer Bonday to provide to our fundraiser for one of our officers who has been diagnosed with cancer."

"Words are not available for what this means to us," said department said in a Facebook post.

And it turns out, Sidney is an aspiring police officer. She frequently wears a police uniform, and when it’s in the wash, she sports T-shirts from police departments.

She also often visits the Longmont Police Department to thank the officers for their service.