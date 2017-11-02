Authorities: K-9 officer shot in face in Oklahoma County

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say a K-9 officer was shot in the face in Oklahoma County Thursday.

Around 10:30 a.m. an off-duty Boley police officer was walking with a K-9 near Waterloo and Midwest Blvd. when the dog was shot.

Officials say the dog was on a long leash in a wooded area when the officer heard the gunshot and the dog yelp.

Authorities told KFOR that the dog was shot in the face.

The dog is currently being cared for at a local vet.

Officials are investigating.

The land owner where the dog was shot said no one should be hunting on his property.

Officials are asking for anyone who heard the gunshot to call deputies.

At this time, no other information has been released.