Bedlam is more than just a rivalry for state bragging rights this season.

Big 12 Championship and College Football Playoff implications are attached to the matchup between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State on Saturday at 3:00 in Stillwater.

The two Bedlam quarterbacks, OU's Baker Mayfield and OSU's Mason Rudolph realize how important this game is to fans and their own team's goals.