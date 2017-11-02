× Classes canceled Friday for students, staff at Pierce Elementary after vehicle strikes school causing “significant damage”

OKLAHOMA CITY – School officials say classes are canceled Friday for students and staff at Pierce Elementary School after a vehicle hit the building causing “significant damage.”

They say classes are canceled for November 3 due to the damage leaving the campus unsafe.

In a tweet, school officials say they hope to reopen Pierce Elementary on Monday, November 6.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

There are no other reports of injuries.

“District teams and other agencies are currently on-site surveying the damage and making arrangements for what are sure to be extensive repairs,” school officials said in a press release.

