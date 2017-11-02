Earthquake swarm leaves Oklahoma residents unsettled

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENNESSEY, Okla. – An earthquake swarm has been rattling parts of Oklahoma.

In the past few days, several quakes have struck near Hennessey - the largest registering a 4.1 on Tuesday.

“It just feels like a movement, you know, like they were moving the — it was shaking,” said Gabriela Ortega, the owner of a food truck. “And, you can hear pretty much the walls, the ceiling.”

Randy Woodrum said the quakes damaged his home.

“It’s like a bear at the door," he said. "The last eight, it is starting to split my wood.”

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission has told two disposal wells in the area to reduce activity by 25 percent. This is on top of a 45 percent reduction last year.

The agency is working with the Oklahoma Geological Survey to look further into the situation.