EDMOND, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 78-year-old man with Alzheimer’s.

Police describe Lester Newman as a white male, around 210 lbs, 6’0″, who was last seen wearing black pants, a blue shirt, and a beige vest with an American flag on it.

He may be in a 2012, charcoal gray, 4-door Ford Focus.

Officials say Newman has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

If you see him or know his whereabouts, call police immediately.