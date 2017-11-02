First Time at Bedlam Is Memorable

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The first time around at anything is usually memorable.

That's certainly case with Bedlam football.

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will meet this Saturday at 3:00 in Stillwater, and regardless of the outcome it will be memorable.

OU head coach Lincoln Riley and OSU quarterback Mason Rudolph remember their first Bedlam experiences, wins for both of them.

In 2015, Riley was the Sooners' offensive coordinator when Oklahoma beat OSU 58-23 in Stillwater.

In 2014, Rudolph was a freshman for the Cowboys, who upset OU 38-35 in overtime.