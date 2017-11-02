Former Norman musician found dead in park after falling off bike

PORTLAND, Ore. – A former Norman musician was found dead in a park in Portland after falling off his bike.

Boyd Littell, 40, was found dead early Tuesday morning in Colonel Summer Park in Portland, Oregon, the Norman Transcript reports.

Officials said Littell’s death was an accident, adding that he likely died after falling off his bicycle and suffering a cracked skull.

According to the Norman Transcript, Littell was a Norman High alumnus. He had moved to Portland in 2014 with the Norman-born hip hop group ADDverse Effects, which was recently a main stage act in the Norman Music Festival in 2017.

Read more on Littell on the Norman Transcript website.