Inmate who walked away from Oklahoma correctional facility captured

MCALESTER, Okla. – An inmate who walked away from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester was captured.

Officials say 33-year-old Joe D. Andrus was discovered missing during a 10 a.m. count Wednesday.

Andrus was serving time for false impersonation and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

He was located by DOC Fugitive Apprehension and Investigations on U.S. 270 more than a mile away from the facility Wednesday night.

Officials say Andrus walked away from the facility and will now likely face a felony charge of escape.

The Jackie Brannon Correction Center is a minimum-security facility that houses more than 720 male inmates.