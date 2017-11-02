Metro woman shocked after reportedly seeing rattlesnake under apartment sink

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY- A south Oklahoma City woman claims she saw a rattlesnake when she opened the cabinet under her sink.

"I noticed a snake about this long and about as big around as my finger. And it was tan with a black diamond on it. To me, that’s a rattlesnake," said Patricia Ashton.

Patricia says when she had pest control out, the snake escaped through a hole in the wall and is now in the crawl space under her apartment.

Snake experts at the Oklahoma City Zoo say it's unlikely the snake that Patricia saw was a rattlesnake. But, they do say it is that time of year that snakes like to come inside.

"Its getting cool out so they need to find a place where they can safely overwinter, where they wont freeze and wait out 'til the spring time when the temps warm back up," said Blake Bauer with the Oklahoma City Zoo.