Neighbor comes to Oklahoma City woman’s rescue after she was shot; suspect on the loose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY —A neighbor came to a woman’s rescue after she was shot on the city’s northwest side and police are still searching for the suspect.

According to police, around 8:45 a.m. Thursday, a woman was shot in the 1500 block of NW 45th.

She was able to make it to a neighbor’s home and call 911.

The neighbor told News 4 she put a towel over her gunshot wound and kept her awake until help arrived.

Police have some suspect information. They’re still searching for the suspect. The suspect has not been identified at this time.

The victim is currently stable at the hospital.