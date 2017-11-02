Oklahoma officials looking for two endangered children who are with their non-custodial parents

ALVA, Okla. – The Woods County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two endangered children who officials say are with their non-custodial parents.

Thursday in a press release, officials said the children have been with their non-custodial parents since October 24.

Thursday, officials announced they are looking for 9-year-old Coby Glitsch and 14-month-old Broady Richardson.

Authorities do not have a clothing description for Coby. However, they say Broady has brown hair, a shunt on the side of his head and a colostomy bag. They say he also cannot sit alone.

Officials say the two children are with their non-custodial parents, Christina Richardson and Cody Glitsch.

They may be driving a 1999 black Ford Explorer or a black Chevy Trailblazer.

If you see them or know where they are, call 911 immediately.