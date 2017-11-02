OSBI agents investigate multiple stabbings in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – OSBI agents say they are investigating multiple stabbings in Delaware County.

Around 1 p.m. Thursday, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stabbing at 56351 E Highway in Monkey Island.

When officers arrived, they found three men injured; two were stabbed by a man who then sustained self-inflicted wounds.

All three were transported to various hospitals.

Their conditions are unknown at this time and their names have not been released.

OSBI officials say all three men worked for Land Care, a lawn service based in Tulsa.

Authorities say so far, they believe the men pulled to the side of Highway 125 to eat lunch when the altercation took place.

Officials are still investigating.