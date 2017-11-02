Police in Oklahoma asking for help locating “violent suspect”

GUTHRIE, Okla. – Police in Oklahoma are asking for help locating what they are calling a “violent suspect.”

The Guthrie Police Department is searching for Anthony Scott White, 31.

Police said White is wanted for felony domestic abuse by strangulation.

Officials said White continues to threaten the victim with violence.

White is 5’11, 160 lbs, and has extensive tattoos on his chest and back, police said.

He may be driving a black Ford Edge with Massachusetts license plate, 4ZP673.

White is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know of his whereabouts, please call the Guthrie Police Department at (405)282-3535, or call 911.