Police work to apprehend domestic disturbance suspect in Norman

Posted 4:11 pm, November 2, 2017, by , Updated at 05:32PM, November 2, 2017

NORMAN, Okla. – Police are working to apprehend a domestic disturbance suspect in Norman.

They are asking the public Thursday afternoon to avoid the area near 24th Ave. N.W. and Dakota.

Cleveland Elementary was on lockdown temporarily as a precaution, since school was let out earlier.

Police said a male pointed a gun at officers and then took off, making his way into an apartment.

Police said it’s believed there are others inside the apartment but it is not a hostage or barricade situation.

They are on scene trying to negotiate and make contact with the suspect.