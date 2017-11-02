Police work to apprehend domestic disturbance suspect in Norman
NORMAN, Okla. – Police are working to apprehend a domestic disturbance suspect in Norman.
They are asking the public Thursday afternoon to avoid the area near 24th Ave. N.W. and Dakota.
Cleveland Elementary was on lockdown temporarily as a precaution, since school was let out earlier.
Police said a male pointed a gun at officers and then took off, making his way into an apartment.
Police said it’s believed there are others inside the apartment but it is not a hostage or barricade situation.
They are on scene trying to negotiate and make contact with the suspect.
