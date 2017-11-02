× Police work to apprehend domestic disturbance suspect in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. – Police are working to apprehend a domestic disturbance suspect in Norman.

They are asking the public Thursday afternoon to avoid the area near 24th Ave. N.W. and Dakota.

Cleveland Elementary was on lockdown temporarily as a precaution, since school was let out earlier.

UPDATE: Cleveland Elementary School is no longer on lock down — Norman Police (@normanokpd) November 2, 2017

Police said a male pointed a gun at officers and then took off, making his way into an apartment.

UPDATE: Officers believe he is now in an apartment near 24th and Dakota. SWAT Team has been activated — Norman Police (@normanokpd) November 2, 2017

Police said it’s believed there are others inside the apartment but it is not a hostage or barricade situation.

They are on scene trying to negotiate and make contact with the suspect.

Police officials say negotiators on scene to try and make contact with suspect. — billmiston (@billmiston) November 2, 2017