Rep. John Bennett says comment on terrorism was taken out of context

OKLAHOMA CITY - A republican lawmaker said his comment on terrorism on the Oklahoma House floor was taken out of context.

During a House floor debate on gross production tax Wednesday, Rep. John Bennett, R-Sallisaw spoke in opposition of the bill which would raise GPT on older wells from 4 percent to 7 percent. Instead, Bennett stressed the importance of auditing state agencies.

"No one wants their taxes raised, but the agencies getting the money are telling our constituents, hey... the sky is falling! And, the agencies are telling our citizens they're going to cut their services to the most vulnerable," Bennett said. "That's terrorism. We should not be negotiating with terrorists, period."

There was almost immediate backlash from the Oklahoma Public Employees Association (OPEA).

"State agency employees are doing their jobs and trying to serve their communities. Rep. J. Bennett just disrespected every state employee. We demand that Rep. Bennett issue a formal apology to all state agency employees for his completely offensive remarks," the group said on Facebook.

In response, Governor Mary Fallin also took to Facebook calling Bennett's comment "unacceptable behavior" and agreeing an apology was necessary, however Bennett commented on the post claiming his remarks were taken out of context.

Responding to Fallin, he wrote, in part: "You know as well as I do that I was calling out your agency heads for holding our citizens hostage, NOT the outstanding state employees we have. Nice try to divert the real attention from your responsibility to ensure our agency heads are accountable for our tax payer dollar."

News 4 reached out to Bennett for clarification on his comments multiple times Thursday. We have not heard back.