Rep. Scott Biggs announces resignation from Oklahoma House

OKLAHOMA CITY – Representative Scott Biggs announced Thursday he is resigning from the Oklahoma House.

Biggs’ resignation as Representative for Oklahoma State House District 51 will be effective immediately.

“It has been an honor to serve the great people of Grady, Stephens and McClain County for the past five years,” Biggs said in his resignation letter.

He goes on to say that he has “agreed to accept a federal appointment.” News 4 has been told that it is “agriculture-related.”

“I believe I can do much more for our state as I work to promote the Agriculture Industry in Oklahoma, which has always been and will continue to be an integral part of my family’s heritage,” Biggs said.

Rep. Scott Biggs Resignation Letter