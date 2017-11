Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Boston Celtics will be riding a six game win-streak when they come to Chesapeake Energy Arena on Friday. The Thunder hope to emphasize strong transition defense against a team that is ranked in the league's top ten in transition offense.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After Thursday's practice, the Thunder players also spent time modeling the team's new-look Statement Edition Uniforms by Nike.

Tip-off against the Celtics is set for 8:30 PM, November 3rd.