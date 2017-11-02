WATCH: OKC Fire Department releases helmet cam video of crews battling apartment fire

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Fire Department released incredible video of their crews battling an apartment fire.

Crews were called to the fire at the Redbud Apartments in the 400 block of Tinker Diagonal at 6:54 p.m. Wednesday.

All units were evacuated and the main body of the fire was knocked down at 7:08 p.m.

One child was evaluated by EMSA for possible smoke inhalation.

Officials say there was an initial report of someone who may have still been inside. However, after searching the apartment, nobody was found inside.

No occupants from other units were displaced.

Damage estimates were set at $40,000 for structure and contents combined.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.