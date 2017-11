Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Week 10, the final week of the regular season in high school football, got started Thursday night with a few games.

Here are the games KFOR covered:

Millwood 63, Crooked Oak 0

Luther 34, Northeast 6

Del City 54, Southeast 13

There is a full slate games on Friday night, many with playoff implications.

KFOR will have several of those covered on Friday Night Heroes on Friday night at 10:00 pm.