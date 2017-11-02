× What happened to Donald Trump’s Twitter account?

For a few minutes, President Trump’s personal Twitter account appeared to be deleted Thursday afternoon – 36,300 tweets gone, replaced by Twitter’s boilerplate message “Sorry, that page doesn’t exist!”

It didn’t take long for “Trump’s Twitter” to start trending after it went down around 3:50 p.m. PST, but the account was restored ten minutes later. It’s still not clear what prompted the error message.

During the Trump Twitter outage, his presidential handle, @POTUS, appeared unaffected.

Trump’s last tweet from his personal page was at 3:35 p.m., announcing his nomination of Jerome Powell as the next chairman of the Federal Reserve.

Today, it was my pleasure and great honor to announce my nomination of Jerome Powell to be the next Chairman of the @FederalReserve. pic.twitter.com/6aDuRy3zws — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2017

