4-year-old in critical condition after multi-vehicle crash on John Kilpatrick Turnpike in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A four-year-old Oklahoma boy is in critical condition after a multi-vehicle crash on the John Kilpatrick Turnpike in Oklahoma City.

Around 3:45 p.m. Thursday, four vehicles were traveling in the westbound lanes of the John Kilpatrick Turnpike near the Santa Fe Toll Plaza when the crash happened.

Officials say a 39-year-old man driving a 2017 Dodge Charger failed to slow down near the toll and struck a vehicle, causing that vehicle to hit another vehicle, and then that vehicle hit another vehicle.

A Shawnee woman and two children, ages 8 and 4, were in the second vehicle that was hit.

The woman and the 8-year-old girl were rushed to the hospital where they were treated and released.

The 4-year-old boy was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Officials say the boy suffered a head injury.

The drivers of the other vehicles involved in the crash were treated and released.

Authorities are investigating the crash.