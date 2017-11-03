4 Your Weekend: Bedlam, The Wonderful Music of Oz

OKLAHOMA CITY – It’s time for the Bedlam Bash 5K and Tailgate Party Saturday at Wiley Post Park!

Pre-register to run for $35 and stick around after to tailgate with food trucks, yard games and more.

And of course, wear your favorite team colors!

While you’re in town for Bedlam, you can start your Christmas shopping early at the Stillwater Fall Festival Arts and Crafts Show.

Browse over 150 booths from vendors across the region and be sure to make it to all three buildings to see everything there is to offer.

This event is free!

And get swept away by the beautiful music in the beloved story of the Wizard of Oz as the Oklahoma City Philharmonic presents: The Wonderful Music of Oz.

You still have time to get your tickets for the show tonight at 8:00 p.m. or you can catch the show Saturday night at 8:00 p.m.

Go to the Civic Center website to get your tickets.

Discover Oklahoma airs Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. on News 4.