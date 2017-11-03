× Authorities searching for Tulsa inmate who ‘walked away’ from halfway house

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities are searching for an inmate who reportedly they say walked away from a halfway house Thursday.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections say inmate Michael M. Watts was discovered missing at 9:11 p.m. during a facility count Thursday at the Tulsa Transitional Center.

Watts signed out on an approved off-center work itinerary at 8 a.m. but did not return at 8:30 p.m. as expected.

Watts is a 26-year-old Native American man, 5-feet 10-inches tall, and weighing approximately 200 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Watts is serving time for drug possession and escape after lawful arrest.

The center is a halfway house that is home to over 290 male inmates.

People with information about Watts can call the DOC’s fugitive hotline toll-free at 866-363-1119.