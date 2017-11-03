Could Cowboys’ Defense Be the Key in Bedlam?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State bring high scoring offenses into Saturday's Bedlam football game.

The Sooners and Cowboys have potent passing games with Heisman Trophy contending quarterbacks, and both teams have seen their running game improve in recent weeks.

How well each team's defense plays may be the difference-maker, and lately OSU's unit has been playing better than OU's has.

OSU defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer likes the attitude he's seen from his team, and OU co-offensive coordinator Cale Gundy believes the Cowboys are much improved on that side of the ball.