‘Darci Lynne Homecoming Show’ adds another performance after first show sells out in 6 minutes

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you weren’t able to get tickets to the Darci Lynne Homecoming Show, you are in luck! Another show has just been added.

At 10 a.m. on November 3rd, tickets went on sale for the “Darci Lynne Homecoming Show”, taking place Saturday, December 16, 2017 at the Criterion at 7:00 p.m.

However, tickets for the show sold out in just six minutes!

So, event runners added a second show, which is a matinée show that will take place Saturday, December 16th at 2 p.m. at the Criterion.

KJ103’s Morning Show, TJ, Janet, & Jrod, will host the Darci Lynne Homecoming Show.

A special guest will be announced at a later time.

The event is located at the Criterion, 500 E. Sheridan Ave. in Bricktown.

Tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

Oklahoma Native, Darci Lynne, is a thirteen-year-old comedian, singer, and ventriloquist.

She won the hearts of Americans when she won season twelve of America’s Got Talent in September 2017.

She performs with an array of puppets including Petunia, Oscar and Edna Doorknocker.