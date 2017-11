Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Week 10 of the Friday Night Heroes marked the end of the regular season for high school football in Oklahoma.

Dozens of games had playoff implications.

Here are the games KFOR covered:

McGuinness 34, Piedmont 10

Oklahoma Christian School 28, Kingfisher 22

Midwest City 35, Stillwater 21

Shawnee 20, Noble 14

Norman North 35, Moore 0

Chandler 36, Mount St. Mary 21

Jenks 39,  Edmond Santa Fe 21