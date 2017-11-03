How OSU and ESPN’s “GameDay” is gearing up for Bedlam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STILLWATER, Okla. - Bedlam has gone national. And fans we talked to say they're ready for the big game.

A fountain of orange and a sea of game day gear can be found on the OSU campus in support of their football team ahead of Bedlam.

And one thing is for sure: Combining OU and OSU fans on one campus is always an experience.

"Both teams are really competitive. So are the fans, so I don't know. We'll see. Should be interesting,” said OSU student, Kelby Holcomb.

"It's crazy intense. It's cool to see all of the school spirit come, but I'm going for the Pokes,” Olivia Hamilton, another OSU fan, said.

"Sometimes it can be a little tense, but in the end we're all Oklahomans. I think that we all come to a family if needed,” Kayla Roberts, OSU fan said.

ESPN's GameDay crew members are preparing for their live broadcast that starts at 8 a.m.

Some fans have already geared up hoping to be seen on national television.

But what's the one thing the ESPN hosts are hoping not to experience? An earthquake. An infamous moment caught on live TV by their co-host Kirk Herbstreit.

"I was on TV with Kirk at the time watching his eyeballs go (wide eye look),” David Pollack, ESPN “GameDay” host, said.

"I have not experienced an earthquake here and I would like to prefer we wait on the next one until after my departure,” Rece Davis, another ESPN host, said.

The Bedlam game starts at 3 p.m. Saturday.