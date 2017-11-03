Man arrested after walking around homes, gas station naked

DENISON, Tex. – A man who was walking around homes and a gas station naked was arrested.

Surveillance video at a Valero gas station captured the incident on camera.

“I was shocked when I saw him,” said Valero manager Mohamed Soumaoro.

Soumaoro told KXII that he saw the man early Friday morning outside of the station.

“That was crazy right there, I’ve never seen anything like that,” said Soumaoro. “I don’t know what he’d been on but that’s not safe. I don’t know why he took the clothes off, I don’t know, I have no idea.”

The man, later identified as Ruby Robledo, did not go inside the store, but tapped on the windows.

Not long after, Robledo walked to the house next door to the Valero, leaving his clothes behind, and began to bang on the door.

“Found him behind a residence on the 100 block of West Acheston and been banging on the back door of that house,” said Denison Police Lt. Mike Eppler. “Appeared to be intoxicated on alcohol. There was a strong smell of alcohol on this person.”

Robledo was arrested without incident and charged with public intoxication.