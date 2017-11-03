× Medical Examiner releases cause of death for Oklahoma man killed in gruesome murder

DUNCAN, Okla. – An Oklahoma man who was killed in a gruesome murder died from positional asphyxia after being placed in a trashcan, a medical examiner ruled this week.

In April 2017, 64-year-old Cecil Jackson was reported missing to the Duncan Police Department, according to the Duncan Banner.

When authorities went to Jackson’s home to investigate, they found his body wrapped up inside a dumpster in the backyard, KSWO reports.

Officials say Jackson had been dead for about seven days before he was found.

The suspect, identified as 53-year-old James King, was later found and reportedly confessed to the murder.

Duncan police said in an affidavit that King told authorities that Jackson struck him first with a cane, so he hit him back with a brick.

Police said in the affidavit that King then put Jackson’s body in the trash can.

Jackson’s family told KSWO that King was a homeless man who Jackson had been letting stay at his home.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner released a report this week, saying Jackson died as a result of positional asphyxia after being placed in the trashcan.

According to the Medical Examiner’s report, other significant conditions present included blunt head trauma as the secondary reasoning for the ruling of homicide, the Duncan Banner reports.

King is charged with a felony charge of murder in the second or in the alternative manslaughter first degree.

A preliminary hearing for King is scheduled for November 28th.