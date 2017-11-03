× Norman police investigating after motorcycle and vehicle collide leaving one in critical condition

NORMAN, Okla. – Norman police are investigating after a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle left one person in critical condition.

Officials responded to a report of a critical injury collision in the 100 block of 12th Avenue SE at 6:53 p.m. Thursday.

A preliminary investigation of the collision indicates that a 2013 Ford Escape turned to travel northbound from a business parking lot onto 12th Avenue SE in front of a 1995 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling southbound on 12th Avenue.

The motorcycle struck the driver’s side of the Ford Escape “resulting in significant damage to both vehicles.”

The driver of the motorcycle has been identified as 25-year-old Andrew Peters of McLoud. He was transported to a hospital where he is in critical condition. Officials say Peters was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

The driver of the Ford Escape has been identified as 69-year-old Brenda Melhorn of Norman. She was transported to a hospital where she was treated for minor injuries and then later released.

There were also four juvenile passengers inside Melhorn’s vehicle at the time of the collision. They were not injured.

The collision remains under investigation.